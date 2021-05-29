Eva Longoria Gives Summertime Inspo in Chic Shirtdress and Leather Slide Sandals

Eva Longoria showcased the perfect summer uniform while out for lunch in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday.

The actress wore a green button-down shirtdress featuring a midi-length hemline and tie-waist detail. She accessorized the look with a white top-handle bag including brown leather handles and a coordinating tassel accent. The “Desperate Housewives” alumna also selected a Cartier Love bracelet in gold, a gold watch, stud earrings and brown-framed sunglasses that complement the details on her handbag.

Eva Longoria with Amaury Nolasco seen having lunch at e. Baldi restaurant on May 28, 2021. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

For footwear, Longoria selected Hermès Oron sandals in the Gold Piqûres Écrues colorway. These sandals feature a slide silhouette with a full leather construction, flat sole, open toe and the French luxury brand’s signature “H” cutout logo detail across the toe. They retail for $630 and are available for purchase on hermes.com.

Here’s a closer look at Eva Longoria’s Hermès sandals. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Chic slides are one of the biggest sandal trends for 2021. The easy-to-wear style remained popular during the pandemic and has staying power as the world opens up again. Sleek leather slides are also a more minimalist alternative to the dad sandal trend.

Beyond Longoria’s cutout Hermès silhouette, wide strap and flatform slides appear to be some of the most beloved silhouettes to embrace the trend. In fact, Kendall Jenner’s has been spotted in Yeezy’s flatform slides on countless occasions lately.

When Longoria is not partaking in the slide sandal trend, she embraces a wide range of stylish footwear choices. These silhouettes include minimalist sandal heels, peep-toe boots and a variety of workout sneakers.

Some of her go-to footwear brands include Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi, Nike, Adidas and more.

Embrace the minimalist slide sandal trend with similar neutral-hued options below.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Bay Sandals, $100.

To Buy: Vince Camuto Northala Slide Sandals, $79.

To Buy: Schutz Fairy Crosscross Beach Sandals, $98.

