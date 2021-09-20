Eva Longoria’s Boss-Approved Peachy Suit and Gold Platform Heels Elevate Business Attire

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria makes a statement on her Instagram with a boss-approved business attire. To welcome a new week, the actress wore a peachy two-piece outfit and white top with a modern twist. The suit featured high-waisted palazzo pants with a side pocket and floor-length hem, as well as a matching oversized blazer with a structured silhouette.

To elevate her professional ensemble, Longoria paired the suit with gold platform heels which appeared to be over 4-inches tall. The “Desperate Housewives” actress knows how to keep it classy while juggling life and motherhood. Usually, you can find Longoria in business-casual looks with sneakers, but she always makes a comeback with elegant pieces.

As someone who wears many hats, Longoria’s footwear choice comes to sneakers. Whether she is doing at-home workouts or running errands, she can be spotted in athletic brands such as Allbirds, New Balance, Nike, Ryka, Adidas and more. For more formal wear, the TV star opts for Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin.

She has also partnered with European online retailers, Eobuwie and Modivo to release her own footwear line featuring an array of elegant stilettos.

Aside from dipping her toes in the retail market, Longoria also works in the beverage industry. She recently launched a luxury tequila brand called “Casa Del Sol,” which honors Mexican heritage. This ultra-premium brand offers three types of tequila and is made with 100% Blue Weber.

Update your business look with these gold platform sandals inspired by Eva Longoria.

