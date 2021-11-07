Eva Longoria Sparkles in Daring One-Shoulder Gown at LACMA Gala

Eva Longoria dazzled on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

The “Desperate Housewives” star shone in a sparkly black gown. The number featured one thin strap, as well as one wider strap in an off-the-shoulder style. Her gown also included a floor-length train, which flowed behind her on the red carpet.

Eva Longoria attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Longoria’s look was further accented by sleek accessories. The People’s Choice Award-winning actress amplified her outfit’s sparkle with an array of diamond, silver and black enamel rings, as well as diamond stud earrings. Finishing off her ensemble was a similarly sparkly black and silver manicure.

The “Overboard” actress is known for her striking red carpet style, often wearing bold gowns with features like sparkly accents, plunging necklines and daring slits from Zuhair Murad, Reem Acra and Alberta Ferretti. These are usually paired with sandals and pumps from top brands like Aquazzura, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent.

Eva Longoria attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The annual LACMA Art+Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event will be co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and award Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The Gala’s proceeds will benefit the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.