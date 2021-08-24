Eva Longoria Goes Sporty in a Gray Slouchy Top, Short Shorts & White Nikes With Holographic Checks

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria gives off major comfy athletic vibes in her latest look.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress posted a photo set on Instagram today, where she appears to be looking off into the distance while daydreaming. Longoria wore a monochromatic gray outfit that featured a slouchy sweatshirt and short shorts.

She completed the look with a pair of Nike Court Vision Low Iridescent sneakers that incorporated a holographic Nike check. The shoe is a classic thanks to its simple, sleek design. The shoe is available for $70 at DicksSportingGoods.com.

When it comes to Longoria’s essential style, she wears trendy and comfy styles that are easy to emulate. Some of her staples include flowy suiting, efficient activewear, edgy bathing suits and cozy sweaters. While appearing on red carpets, Longoria sashays in fashion-forward gowns from luxury high-fashion designers like Oscar de la Renta and Marchesa. Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice turned fashion designing mogul, created Longoria’s wedding dress. During these formal soirees, she slips her feet in silhouettes from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

For shoes, the “Devious Maids” actress typically gravitates towards sneakers and other athletic variations of footwear. Longoria constantly posts her home workouts on Instagram while in shoes from brands like Nike, New Balance and Asics. Longoria has also created a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

Related Convenience Store Chain Wawa Has Custom Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers -- Here's How They Can Be Yours Nike Celebrates the NBA's 75th Anniversary With a New Air Force 1 Release Jordyn Woods Is Twinning With Her Boyfriend in Newspaper-Print Sweats and Black and White Nikes

Put on a pair of white sporty sneakers and give your relaxed, or refined, look an athletic twist inspired by Eva Longoria.

CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Court Vision Low Sneakers, $65.

CREDIT: Finish Line

To Buy: Women’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Causal Shoes, $90.

CREDIT: Shoe Carnival

To Buy: Adidas Grand Court Sneakers, $60.

Click through the gallery to see Eva Longoria’s chic street style evolution.