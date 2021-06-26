Eva Longoria Nails the Monochrome Trend in a Navy Set and Asics Sneakers for a Workout With Her Son

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria took a playful approach with her latest workout ensemble.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress wore a navy tank top and striped leggings by Doverist, complete with a pair of gray and black Asics sneakers. The look was a chic take on Longoria’s monochrome workout style, which often features matching leggings, tops and a pair of comfy sneakers.

Longoria’s workout was a little different from her usual hikes and runs, but a lot of fun; she hopped on an indoor trampoline with her son, Santiago, which she shared on Instagram.

Longoria’s Asics footwear also showcased a use of complementary neutral colors. The shoes’ chunky white sole and gray and black uppers coordinated sharply with her outfit’s navy tones. Though Longoria’s style no longer appears to be available on Asics.com, a similar style retails for $160 on the brand’s website.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics

Longoria is known for her workout style, especially her colorful athleisure sets. The “Dog Days” star can frequently be seen sharing photos from workouts and activities on social media, wearing matching separates by Alo Yoga, Athleta, Girlfriend Collective and more top athletic brands. She’s also appeared in sneakers with similar cushioned midsoles, such as the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 and New Balance’s Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneakers.

Color-coordinated sets are one of 2021’s easiest styling hacks. Pair a matching top with any bottom in the same color — and a complementary or matching shoe — and you have a streamlined ensemble that looks undeniably sharp. Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo and Jennifer Lopez have also become purveyors of the trend, proving its undeniable star power.

Eva Longoria in a leopard sweatshirt with white shorts and New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Eva Longoria/Instagram

Longoria is a sneaker fanatic, sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts during the last year in shoes by AVRE, Ryka, and more. The actress and producer has also dipped her toes into the design world, creating a trend-based footwear collection ranging from sparkling sandals to chunky sneakers with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal affairs, however, Longoria prefers pointed toe pumps and sandals by Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi, Casadei and other high-end designer labels.

Channel Eva Longoria’s sleek workout style with a pair of sharp black sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: New Balance 515 sneakers, $65 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16 sneakers, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Reebok Work Fusion Flexweave Cage Composite Toe sneakers, $122 (was $142).