Eva Longoria Gives the Monochrome Trend an Edge in Leggings & Chunky Combat Boots

Eva Longoria gave her take on the beloved monochrome trend today, tapping another one of the season’s biggest trends for footwear.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress slipped on a black muscle tee with coordinating classic black leggings for her outfit of the day, soaking up the “California winter” with flair. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

As for footwear, the color scheme of Longoria’s own look continued with sleek lace-up combat boots set atop a chunky lugged outsole.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada along with Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

In fact, a more common footwear choice for Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “star created her own eponymous footwear line that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.