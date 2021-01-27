Eva Longoria Twins With Her 2-Year-Old Son in On-Trend Sweatsuits & Retro Sneakers

Eva Longoria twinned with her son Santiago Bastón, 2, this week in the sweetest matching sets.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna posed alongside her son in a camel sweatshirt with coordinating leggings as the toddler echoed her outfit of choice in an orange coordinating look and black Nikes. Longoria’s own look comes from her friend and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham and her hit collaboration with Reebok; similar cropped hoodies retail for $200 whereas the matching tights sell for $150 at Reebok.com.

To complete the look, the actress paid homage to her former television series in a “Housewife” ball cap with monochrome sneakers.

The lace-up sneakers also come from the Victoria Beckham x Reebok drop, opting for the collab’s Dual Court Mid II sneakers. The shoes feature a stacked midsole with piped accents and mixed leather uppers, all for a retail price of $250 on the brand’s website.

The two major fashion powerhouses started their collaborative efforts in April 2018 when Beckham joined forces with Shaquille O’Neal for a capsule. Beckham’s first individual collection debuted for spring ’19 and included Hadid’s Dual Court II and Bolton Lo sneakers. And for spring ’20, they introduced another all-new sneaker silhouette: Reebok x Victoria Beckham Rapide.

Reebok x Victoria Beckham Dual Court Mid II sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

In fact, a more common footwear choice for Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “star created her own eponymous footwear line that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.