Eva Longoria Redefines Comfy-Chic Style at ‘Celebrating America’ Inauguration Special

Eva Longoria made a special appearance during the “Celebrating America” special tonight following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

The actress appeared on screens across the country and the world in a comfy-chic gray dress and pearl earrings as she helped honor the new president and Vice President Kamala Harris. The relaxed ensemble offered a twist on relaxed trends that overtook the world of fashion in 2020.

Silky styles and pajama-inspired loungewear is now the new normal when it comes to celebrity style. Amidst the current health crisis, the industry turned towards clothing that provides a sense of comfort and stability with ease of wear; that includes everything from biker shorts and hoodies to soft pieces like Longoria’s pick. In regards to footwear, there has been an increased appreciation for sneakers and 1990s-style silhouettes — think thong sandals and chunky platforms — as celebrities and fans alike look for familiarity in their shoes.

Eva Longoria speaks during the “Celebrating America” event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, Jan. 20. CREDIT: AP

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna has been involved in events for the Democratic party throughout the 2020 elections, also hosting one of the nights of the Democratic National Convention in August.

“Celebrating America” also included appearances by Katy Perry, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and was hosted by Tom Hanks.

Biden and Harris’ inauguration made history today for a myriad of reasons. Biden is the oldest person ever sworn in as president while Harris is the first-ever female vice president of the United States. The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, she is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to serve in the second-highest office. She joins President Joe Biden in leading a country left on the edge of its seat following the second impeachment of current President Donald Trump by the House of Representatives last week.

While the proceedings will look different due to health and safety precautions as well, there was still fanfare to be expected. Lady Gaga sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” appearing alongside the likes of Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez who also performed during the inauguration ceremony.

