Eva Longoria Asks If She Nailed Millennial Trends in Boyfriend Jeans With Sneakers & Neon Heels

By Allie Fasanella
Eva Longoria was having some fun in her closet, attempting a few millennial fashion trends, today.

In a video posted to Instagram, Longoria can be seen trying on a pair of slouchy Frame boyfriend jeans with various shirts and different shoe styles, from sneakers to heels. She captioned the short video “Gen-Z, did I do it right?”

With friends in the background, supporting her and adding their input, the “Desperate Housewives” star first puts on some white Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers before changing into a timeless, retro-inspired pair of white, black and red Air Jordan 1 high-tops.

The 46-year-old actress also slipped into some bold neon green mules featuring an open, pointed toe. Ultimately, Longoria ended up in a black cropped tank top pared with Frame’s Le Slouch jeans and the tri-color Jordan 1s.

Channeling 20-something-year-old supermodels like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, the mother of one also made sure to add oversized hoop earrings, black sunglasses and a simple chain necklace. “Wait, what era is this? I think we should stay in the ’90s,” she quipped at one point during the video.

Known for her classy style, the Mexican-American actress turned heads at the LACMA Art + Film Gala last month in a dazzling one-shoulder gown by iconic designer Vivienne Westwood.

Flip through the gallery to check out Eva Longoria’s elegant red carpet style through the years.

