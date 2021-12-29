Eva Longoria Adds a Pop of Color to Chic Neutrals With Neon-Accented Nike Sneakers on Shopping Trip

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria did some post holiday shopping on Tuesday. The “Desperate Housewives” alum ran errands in her coziest outfit yet. The 46-year-old actress was spotted with a Starbucks drink in hand and a white mask for safety.

Eva Longoria spotted in fleece jacket, leggings and Nike sneakers while holiday shopping on Dec 28, 2021. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Longoria looked comfortable and warm as she wore a fluffy cream fleece jacket. The pullover was complete with tan lining and a relaxed fit. The jacket extended to her hips, which helped to provide warmth and coverage. She paired the cozy coat with green leggings.

She really gave off a chill vibe as she opted for no makeup and let her lustrous hair flow in the wind. As for accessories, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star finished off the look with a small quilted Chanel bag that she wore across her body.

Eva Longoria runs errands in cream fleece jacket, green leggings, white Nike sneakers and Chanel crossbody bag on Dec 28, 2021. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Longoria finished off her look with white socks and stylish white Nike sneakers. The kicks included pink accents around the back and a gray Swoosh on the side.

When it comes to fashion, the producer is known for having a cozy style. She has a classy yet sartorial sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. She tends to keep powerful pumps, breezy sandals and effective sneakers in rotation.

The “Devious Maids” producer recently slipped into some sneakers, while celebrating Christmas with her family. She wore red silky pajamas by Rachel Parcell and a red Santa hat with low-top metallic sneakers. The shiny shoes featured a thick white sole and a round toe. When Longoria is not in sneakers, you can catch her in sandals and heels from top brands like Aquazzura, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent.

See more of Eva Longoria’s red carpet style over the years.

Give your next look a sporty boost with white sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Cole Haan ZeroGrand ChangePace sneakers, $84 (was $120).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, $170.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Levi’s Tessa sneakers, $45.