Eva Longoria Gets ‘Flamin’ Hot’ in White Tank Top, Sweats and Air Jordan Sneakers

Eva Longoria is lending her fiery style to an equally red-hot project.

The native Texan landed the directing job for “Flamin’ Hot,” the biopic about the Mexican janitor, Richard Montanez, at Frito-Lay who created the concept for the spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos inspired by his heritage. Now, they’ve enlisted Jesse Garcia as Montanez and Annie Gonzalez to play his wife Judy to shed light on how a simple cheesy snack became the pop culture sensation it is today.

And no surprise, Longoria’s director’s look embodies a modern lady boss. The former “Desperate Housewives” actress posted an Instagram photo on Wednesday promoting the movie, while wearing a sleek white tank top and gray herringbone pants. She topped off the look with Nike Air Jordan 1s in black, red and white.

Longoria knows how to make casual look cool. Last week, the 46-year-old actress stepped out for a workout with her young son Santiago in a navy tank top and striped leggings by Doverist, complete with a pair of gray and black Asics sneakers that are no longer available on the brand’s e-store.

Longoria’s simple-chic workout duds, which often features leggings and tops from Alo Yoga, Athleta and Girlfriend Collective, seem to have inspired her laidback style as a director. The “Dog Days” star’s comfy sneaker collection runs the gamut from Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 to New Balance’s Fresh Foam 1080v10.

Not a high heels girl? No problem. Shop these sporty sneakers like Longoria’s to wear with dresses or sweats.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stadium Goods

To Buy: Nike WMNS Air Jordan 1 Low Sneakers, from $165

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To Buy: New Balance FuelCell Propel v2 Sneakers, $89.99