Eva Longoria Is the Epitome of Cozy Fall Fashion in Chunky Turtleneck, Leggings, & Shiny Combat Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria is back to black on Instagram.

The “Overboard” actress shared a new photo of herself on Wednesday to her 8.2 million followers looking cozy as ever. She is seen in a black turtleneck and leggings, with the caption “I’m all here for boot season! 🖤 #eobuwie.”

She’s referring to her patent-leather combat boots, which are courtesy of her ongoing partnership with the online Polish shoe company, Eobuwie. They have a slight heel, white stitching along the outsole with thick fabric laces up the side.

Furthermore, these slip-on shoes have a comfortably shaped upper made of genuine leather grain; they retailed for $179 on eobuwie.com, but, unfortunately, are currently sold out.

In September 2020, she wore the same shiny boots and black shades in a similar sunny alleyway. Her outfit featured a black blazer, T-shirt, distressed jeans, and accessorized with a Celine crossbody tote bag over her hip.

The most recent Instagram post is fresh off the heels of Longoria’s LACMA Art + Film Gala appearance in Los Angeles last week. The “Desperate Housewives” star shone in a sparkly black Vivienne Westwood gown. The number featured one thin strap, as well as one wider strap in an off-the-shoulder style with an elegant train.

Longoria is always known for her striking red carpet style, and often wears bold gowns with features like sparkly accents, plunging necklines and daring slits from Zuhair Murad, Reem Acra and Alberta Ferretti. These are usually paired with sandals and pumps from top brands like Aquazzura, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent.

Not to mention, the 46-year old star loves a good reliable sneaker for everyday use from athletic brands like New Balance, Nike and Reebok x Victoria Beckham.

See Eva Longoria’s red carpet style through the years.