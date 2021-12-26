Eva Longoria Spreads Christmas Cheer in Silky Red Pajamas and Shiny Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria was the picture of holiday cheer while celebrating Christmas with her family at home.

While celebrating the holidays, the “Desperate Housewives” star was festively dressed in red silky Rachel Parcell pajamas and a red Santa hat. Her PJ’s featured a striped pattern, while her hat included a white furry trim and pom-pom at its tip. “Feliz Navidad! Wishing you all a happy and blessed Christmas,” she cheerfully captioned a sweet Instagram family photo.

Longoria grounded her look in a sporty—but festive—pair of sneakers. Her low-top style featured metallic silver uppers and rounded toes, and appeared to include thick white soles. The shoes added a clever take on holiday dressing, as Longoria opted for popular seasonal metallic tones in a more athletic style.

Longoria is known for her monochrome looks, specifically workout sets with coordinating sneakers. The “Overboard” star often wears matching separates like crop tops, sweatshirts, and leggings from brands like Alo Yoga, Girlfriend Collective, Athleta and more. The styling hack is one of the most popular this year, creating streamlined outfits through pieces in the same colors and prints. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have also followed suit in single-toned looks.

Longoria is an avid sneaker collector, frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands.

