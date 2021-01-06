×
Eva Longoria Shows Off Her ‘Voting Muscles’ in a Backless Catsuit

By Claudia Miller
Eva Longoria encouraged exercise in more ways than one last night.

Not only did the “Desperate Housewives” alumna get in a successful workout but she also encouraged Georgia constituents to show her “your voting muscles” ahead of yesterday’s Senate runoff election. In the snap, Longoria flexed and smiled in a backless catsuit from Bombshell Sportswear; the maroon sculpted bodysuit comes with a built-in sports bra and retails for $119 on the brand’s website.

Though her footwear couldn’t be seen in the snap, it can be assumed that the media personality was sporting a set of sweat-ready sneakers. Throughout her time in quarantine, Longoria took to Instagram to show off her weekly workout routine in a mix of must-have running shoes and trainers from the likes of Asics and Nike amongst other hit brands. She also favors athleisure from top brands including Beyond Yoga, Girlfriend Collective and even Kate Hudson’s Fabletics line.

In fact, a more common footwear choice for the actress these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more.  When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The star created her own eponymous footwear line that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, Eva Longoria also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

Prep for your workouts with flair in these catsuits inspired by Eva Longoria.

