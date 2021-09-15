Eva Longoria Means Business in a Black Suit & Cherry Red Sandals for Casa Del Sol Tequila

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria gives business attire a bright, fiery kick.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress posted a photo on Instagram yesterday as she posed next to a bottle of tequila and swag from her own tequila brand, Casa Del Sol. To address the ensemble, Longoria wore a black outfit that comes as separates but pairs well together as a suit of sorts.

Shoe-wise, Longoria donned a pair of bright red peep-toe sandals that added the perfect amount of spice and modernity to the look.

Longoria’s essential aesthetic consists of her wearing trendy and comfy styles that feel easy and relaxed. Some of her signature silhouettes include flowy suiting, efficient activewear, edgy bathing suits and cozy sweaters.

When on red carpets, Longoria sashays in fashion-forward gowns from luxury high-fashion designers like Oscar de la Renta and Marchesa. During these formal soirees, she slips her feet in styles from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice turned fashion designing mogul, created Longoria’s wedding dress in 2016.

For shoes, the “Devious Maids” actress typically gravitates towards sneakers and other athletic variations of footwear. Longoria constantly posts her home workouts on Instagram while in shoes from brands like Nike, New Balance and Asics. Longoria has also created a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

Slip on a pair of red peep-toe sandals and add a little spice to your outfits, inspired by Eva Longoria.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Dercy Platform Sandal, $80.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: L’AGENCE Lolita Suede Mule Sandals, $395.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Scorch Red Sandals, $100.

