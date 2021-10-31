Eva Longoria Gets Risque in Plunging Dress With Classic Sandals at Global Gift Gala

Eva Longoria turned heads last night at the 2021 Global Gift Gala held in Paris. The “Desperate Housewives” star was the epitome of class in an all-black number. The event was a charity gala for a foundation dedicated to raising money for women and children in need around the world. The theme was centered around F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel “The Great Gatsby,” and it’s safe to say that Longoria understood the assignment.

Eva Longoria attends the photocall during the Global Gift Gala 2021 on Oct. 30, 2021 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Longoria’s outfit, a plungingdress with an asymmetrical hemline and strappy, black stiletto sandals, perfectly combined together a masculine and feminine aesthetic. The outfit gave off an elegant, masculine touch with the broad shoulder-padding but it was given several feminine twists with the cinched-in waist, a deep neckline and the asymmetrical hemline. Longoria tied the whole look together with a pair of simple, but classic strappy black sandal stilettos, smokey eye makeup, a nude lip and a flowing, slightly wavy hairdo.

Longoria’s footwear game is always top-notch; the actress/model/producer can often be seen wearing brands like Victoria Beckham, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi for formal events. For more casual or more sporty moments, she can be spotted in athletic brands like New Balance, Adidas, Nike, Ryka, Allbirds and more. Not only has Longoria repped some elegant footwear designs, she’s had a hand in creating them herself. In 2020, she collaborated with European sites Eobuwi and Modivo to release her own footwear line featuring a range of classy stilettos.

