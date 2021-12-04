×
Eva Longoria Celebrates the Launch of Her Tequila Line in a Black Bodysuit, Sheer Pants & Platforms At Art Basel

By Amina Ayoud
Eva Longoria posted a picture of herself at the Casa Del Sol Tequila event for international art fair Art Basel in a stunning black mesh number.

The actress wore an all-black ensemble including what appears to be a black YSL blazer and black bodysuit combo. She also sported sheer trousers from George Chakra featuring a sequined pattern from the knee down (which almost gave the illusion that the star was wearing boots). The noir ensemble is chic and classic, but is made fun and new with a little added sparkle.

For footwear, Longoria appears to be wearing a platform shoe.

The actress poured and mixed tequila drinks in a photo posted to her Instagram, which she captioned, “Bartending my way through Basel! So much fun at our Casa Del Sol event last night!”

The event marked the release of Longoria’s new tequila line Casa Del Sol. The actress urged her fans to try out her new spirit, stating that it has the “finest, hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from rich clay soil in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.” Longoria can be seen before a backdrop of roses, smiling for the camera with a frosty glass of what looks to be tequila.

Love Eva Longoria? Here are some more of her best looks.

