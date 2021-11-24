Eva Longoria Goes Resort-Chic Barefoot in a Colorful Caftan and Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings

Eva Longoria gives an ethereal and whimsical vibe with her latest look.

The “Desperate Housewives” star posted a photo on Instagram yesterday looking relaxed and tropical. For the ensemble, Longoria popped in a pink and yellow caftan that featured an entrancing graphic print. She accessorized the garment with chunky gold hoop earrings that upped the ante and a tossed updo.

Longoria opted to go barefoot for this outfit, but Longoria usually fancies sleek sneakers and pointy pumps that help her attire really hit the mark.

When it comes to Longoria’s essential aesthetic, she wears trendy and comfy styles that are easy to emulate. Some of her staples include flowy suiting, efficient activewear, edgy bathing suits and cozy sweaters. While appearing on red carpets, Longoria sashays in fashion-forward gowns from luxury designers like Oscar de la Renta and Marchesa. During these formal soirees, she slips her feet in pieces from brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

On casual occasions, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress typically gravitates towards sneakers and other athletic footwear. Longoria constantly posts her home workouts on Instagram while in shoes from labels like Nike, New Balance and Asics. She also fancies silhouettes like breezy sandals, chic boots and powerful pumps. Longoria has also created a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

