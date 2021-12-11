Eva Longoria Is Fast and Furious in All-White Ensemble and Smiley Face Sneakers for Formula One Race

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria is seen speeding down the race track in a stylish all-white ensemble in her newest post to Instagram captioned, “Fórmula 1 Abu Dhabi! Wo, what an experience!! Check out my stories for the “after” of the HOT lap!!”.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a Formula One motor race that is set to take place in Dec. 12 on the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates. The race marks the 22nd and final round of the 2021 Formula One World Championship.

The exciting day of racing was met with even more exciting looks. Longoria opted for an easy, breezy white button-down that billowed in the wind. The actress donned a raceway lanyard with the number 1, Longoria showing off the title to the camera.

Stepping onto the rugged racetrack, the actress also sported some white slacks and a pair of black sunglasses that kept the excited superstar shady. Several hot rods lined the actress’s video, the fast-looking vehicles smattered with logos. Longoria traveled onto the track, suited up in a black helmet to protect her head and hopped into a bright orange racecar, complete with snazzy gullwing doors. Once the actress was in, the car shot off into the distance, leaving her peers on the sidelines to video her. Accessorizing lightly, Longoria opted for a gold set of bangles and rings on her fingers, her ears kept free of any jewelry.

The all-white look was completed with a pair of fresh white tennis shoes with a bright yellow smiley face accent on the back. The whimsical shoes and all-white outfit were a bold choice for the rugged raceway, but somehow, the actress managed to keep her shoes and her ensemble clean. The outfit is simple and chic, keeping the actress cool under the desert sun while allowing her to move about and ride in style.

Here are some more classic white tennis shoes to update up your sneaker game.

