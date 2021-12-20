×
Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Wore Dior’s ‘Lucky’ Red Sneakers to Cheer Him on at PNC Tournament

By Tara Larson
Erica Herman at the PNC Tournament on Dec. 18.
CREDIT: AP

It was a family affair for Tiger Woods at his latest tournament.

On Saturday the pro golfer played in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., with his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods. The annual two-day exhibition event pairs pro golfers with their family members. Tiger’s girlfriend, Erica Herman, also attended as well as his 14-year-old daughter, Sam Alexis.

erica herman, sam alexis woods, tiger woods, charlie woods, pnc tournament, black top, red hat
Erica Herman and Sam Woods at the PNC Tournament on Dec. 19.
CREDIT: (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

To kick off the tournament on Saturday, Herman donned a simple black look. She paired a black tank top with black Capri-length pants. She added a red baseball cap and simple jewelry to her ensemble and finished off the look with red and white high-top sneakers by Christian Dior. The D-Player style takes on a basketball-inspired silhouette on lightweight EVA soles with a star, Christian Dior’s lucky symbol. They’re available in white and blue colorways for $1,190.

Sam wore a red T-shirt, black athletic shorts and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers to the tournament.

charlie woods, tiger woods, red polo, black pants, pnc tournament
Tiger and Charlie Woods at the PNC Tournament on Dec. 19.
CREDIT: AP

Tiger and Charlie sported matching looks, wearing salmon-colored shirts, black pants and navy hats. The next day, the pair returned to the course and twinned in bright red tops. While the overall prize money payout at the tournament held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club is $1.085 million, winner John Daly earned $200,000 for the victory alongside his son, John Daly II, and Woods earned $80,000 landing at second place.

Woods’ girlfriend tends to keep things simple, reaching for jeans in different colors and chunky sweaters when the weather calls for it. Herman also tends to incorporate jewelry and other accessories into her outfits.

