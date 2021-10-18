Emma Watson Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Wearing Upcycled Wedding Gowns

Emma Watson made her first red carpet appearance in two years over the weekend. On Sunday, the actress attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards held in London.

At the event, which celebrated the environmental program founded by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough to help inspire solutions for climate change and sustainability, Watson fittingly presented the Fix Our Climate award.

The “Harry Potter” star has been an ardent advocate for sustainable fashion. Just last year, it was announced that French luxury group Kering had tapped Watson to be on its board of directors, while also appointing her chair of the sustainability committee.

Emma Watson at the ‘Earthshot Prize Awards’ Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London, wearing Harris Reed. CREDIT: AP

It’s no surprise that for the occasion Watson wore an eco-friendly design by Harris Reed in the form upcycled wedding gowns. Her look featured a demi-couture gown from his spring ’22 collection, which was created with clothes that had been donated to Oxfam, a non-profit fighting global poverty. Watson completed the ensemle with flared black trousers by Harris Reed, paired with dramatic lug sole black boots and jewelry from Reed’s Missoma collaboration.

Emma Watson at the ‘Earthshot Prize Awards’ Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. CREDIT: AP

Kate Middleton was also in attendance to support her husband. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived to the ceremony with Prince William, wearing an elegant pleated gown by Alexander McQueen. Prince William, meanwhile, was spotted in a velvet green suit.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the 2021 Earthshot Prize ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. CREDIT: Splash

The Earthshot Prize was founded to create change in the next 10 years to benefit the planet and tackle climate challenges by 2030. The Prize itself is awarded to five “Earthshots” who are creating changed and inspiring others to live more environmentally friendly lives. This year’s awards are given to changemakers in five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.