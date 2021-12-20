Emma Watson Looks Chic in Turtleneck Dress With Pointy Pumps for ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The trailer for the hotly-anticipated upcoming the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special released today, giving fans a glimpse of what the stars wore for the reunion.

In new promo photos, Emma Watson can be seen wearing a creamy white mock turtleneck dress with long sleeves and a knee-length hem featuring black floral detailing. For shoes, she opted for a timeless pair of sleek black pumps with a high heel and pointed toe silhouette. The 31-year-old English actress, who starred as Hermione Grainger in the beloved “Harry Potter” films, also showed off some statement-making jewelry for the special occasion, including bold earrings and a big ring.

The shots from the trailer also see Watson having intimate conversations with her co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

On Nov. 16, the “Little Women” actress shared a sweet throwback photo of the three of them, announcing the special. “Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time,” she started off the post. “I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know.”

The “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special will stream on HBO Max on New Year’s Day.

Step into timeless black pumps.

CREDIT: Zara

To Buy: Zara Pointed Toe Velvet Pumps, $50; zara.com

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Lou Pointed Toe Pump, $98; nordstrom.com

CREDIT: J.Crew

To Buy: J.Crew Elsie Suede Pumps, $248; jcrew.com

