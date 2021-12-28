×
Emma Watson Is the Epitome of Winter-Chic in Glossy Black Boots for ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ Reunion Special

By Allie Fasanella
The “Harry Potter” 20th-anniversary reunion special, “Return to Hogwarts,” will be streaming New Year’s Day on HBO Max.

And in recently-released promotional photos for the hotly-anticipated reunion, fans can get a peek at what one of the film’s beloved stars, Emma Watson, is wearing. Watson, who played the precocious Hermione Granger in the movies, is donning a chic winter look in one snap.

emma watson style, emma watson boots, harry potter hbo max reunion special
Emma Watson (center) reunites with former “Harry Potter” co-stars Evanna Lynch (left) and Bonnie Wright.
CREDIT: HBO Max

In the shot, which shows her reuniting with two of her former co-stars, Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright, she’s dressed in a chunky knit mock neck sweater with a dark gray wool coat and glossy black boots.

The knee-high style features a rounded toe, slight platform and chunky heel in a contrasting shade of tan. The English actress, 31, topped things off with a black dutch boy hat, which gave the look an effortless vintage feel.

emma watson boots, emma watson style, harry potter hbo max reunion special
A closer look at Emma Watson’s glossy black knee-high boots featuring a chunky tan block heel.
CREDIT: HBO Max

Other photos show Watson, who had a spectacular style evolution over the years, sporting a white sweater dress with black floral detailing and a pair of timeless pointy-toed black pumps.

emma watson, rupert grint, daniel radcliffe, harry potter 20th anniversary reunion
Emma Watson catches up with co-stars Rupert Grint (left) and Daniel Radcliffe on the recreated set of “Harry Potter.”
CREDIT: HBO Max

