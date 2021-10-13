Emma Roberts Perfects Fall Styling in a Graphic T-Shirt, Plaid Trousers & ‘Flame’ Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emma Roberts is embracing autumn fashion in her latest Instagram on Wednesday.

The 30-year old actress partnered with Sandro in a sponsored post that highlights the latest duds from the French label’s fall collection. The caption reads, “Loving Fall in @sandroparis,” and shows Roberts lounging in a breezy porch setup dressed in a ’70s-inspired graphic t-shirt with “Love” written on it; her shirt, which retails for $100, came matched with checkered grey cropped trousers.

On her feet, Roberts opts for the Parisian contemporary brand’s “Flame” dad sneakers comprised of mesh, neoprene and calfskin materials. These cool kicks will cost you a cool $245 per pair but are an effortless way to elevate any laidback look.

Last month, Roberts uploaded another photo as part of St. Jude’s #30DaysforStJude campaign to help end childhood cancer, wearing a black dress with billowing sleeves, a ruffled hem, and an asymmetric silhouette. The actress complemented her minimalist style with a pair of checkerboard-inspired slides and Live Lokai bracelets that donate $1 to St. Jude, aiming to help more families and children impacted by pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The “American Horror Story” actress has been spotted in a variety of shoe designs as of late, such as loafers, ankle-strap kitten heels, pointed stilettos and lace-up boots. Some of her go-to brands include Sam Edelman, J.ING, Valentino, Celine, GANNI, and Bobo Choses to name a few.

If you’re looking for chunky kicks that aren’t over $200, then shop three wallet-friendly options below.

