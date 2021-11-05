Emma Roberts Does Puffy Sleeves With Skinny Jeans and Silver Pointy Flats

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emma Roberts had a little fun in puffy sleeves yesterday.

The “American Horror Story” star showed herself enjoying some time with her stylist Brit Elkin Hines’ son Henry. Ensemble-wise, Roberts sported a white blouse that featured puffy sleeves with slim-fit jeans that helped to streamline the entire moment. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of tortoise shell oversized sunglasses.

When it came down to the footwear, Roberts slipped on a pair of silver flats that have a lot of shine on the toes and heels. They also incorporated an ankle strap that helps to ensure maximum security and support.

Roberts has a personal fashion aesthetic that feels ethereal yet very functional and comfy. On Instagram, she posts photos of her wearing silhouettes, including flowy dresses, structured outerwear, printed separates, slouchy denim and cozy sweaters. Roberts also tends to opt for shoe styles like efficient flats, sharp pumps, stylish sandal heels, printed slides and durable sneakers.

The actress is also no stranger within the fashion industry, having modeled for legacy fashion houses like Valentino and Rag & Bone. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Aerie and Canvas by Land’s End.

