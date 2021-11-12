Emma Roberts Looks Elegant at Paris Hilton’s Wedding in Black Tulle Dress & Pumps With Cade Hudson

Emma Roberts was a class act at Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum.

The star-studded reception kicked off at Hilton’s late grandfather Barron’s Bel-Air, Calif., estate on Thursday for the three-night celebration. There will be a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier Friday and another black-tie affair on Saturday.

Emma Roberts in all black at Paris Hilton’s wedding. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Scream Queens” star arrived to the Hilton residence in a timeless black tulle dress with a sharp blazer draped over her shoulders. She held hands with her friend Cade Hudson, who was once Britney Spears’ longtime manager, instead of her partner Garrett Hedlund.

She was also carrying the Bvlgari Serpenti Forever Bag and donned chic black pumps for an overall elegant look. She accessorized with a dainty choker around her neck that complemented the embellished straps on her princess-like frock.

Emma Roberts in a black tulle gown with a sharp blazer on top. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Hilton’s new series “Paris in Love” aired on Peacock on Thursday. The show gives viewers the inside scoop on Hilton’s love story with her now-husband, who is the founder M13 Ventures. Plus, it showcases their engagement party, gown shopping and other pre-wedding events.

Hilton, who was recently FN’s cover star alongside sister Nicky and mother Kathy, exclusively told FN that arranging a wedding amid COVID was “challenging, sure, and stressful, but we are doing it.”

“I know what I’m doing,” Kathy said to FN regarding the planning. “Just trust me. Tell me just the color flowers you want. Tell me the menu. Trust me. Nicky’s wedding was incredible and absolutely beautiful.”

What’s next for Paris? The heiress also told FN in the same interview that she “can’t wait to have children in 2022” after saying “I do.”

