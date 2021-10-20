Emma Roberts Channels ‘Pretty Woman’ Glam in Sharp Black Pumps for Fred Paris Jewelry Dinner

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emma Roberts chose a bold all-black look to channel her aunt, Julia Roberts, at a FRED Paris dinner.

The “About Fate” actress is an ambassador for the brand’s “Pretty Woman” collection — which is directly inspired by the iconic film starring her aunt, Julia Roberts. Roberts hosted the collection’s dinner in a secret garden in Paris, wearing a black blazer and miniskirt by Carolina Herrera. Her blazer featured bold ruched puffy sleeves, wide lapels and several large buttons, accessorized with a feathered black Callie bag by Jimmy Choo. Her look was complete with the “Pretty Woman” collection’s white gold and diamond Audacious necklace, accented with red rubellite heart pendants.

When it came to shoes, the “Scream Queens” star wore a pair of sharp pointed-toe pumps, also by Jimmy Choo. The brand’s Beanne style featured black uppers, as well as triangular toes and stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height. When paired with her blazer and skirt, Roberts’ look was instantly streamlined into a monochrome all-black moment.

Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular styles, giving looks a sharper appearance from thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Roberts, stars including Zendaya, Bella Thorne and Sarah Jessica Parker have worn similar pumps from Christian Louboutin, Versace and Manolo Blahnik in recent weeks. This also isn’t the first time Roberts has worn a trending style this year; the actress previously posed in white chain-accented Sam Edelman mules earlier this summer at a brunch for her book club, Belletrist.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears pairs that are extra versatile, like Valentino or Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, she often dons neutral or embellished pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and ankle boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

