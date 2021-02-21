×
Emma Roberts’ ‘Groutfit’ and Socks and Sandal Pairing Is the Ultimate Quarantine Uniform

By Samantha Peters
If your quarantine style is now centered on cozy, simple basics, let Emma Roberts be your style guide.

The 30-year-old actress made a case for the “groutfit” on Saturday, sporting a dark gray sweater and striped, light gray pants while running errands in Los Angeles. She completed the ensemble with speckled gray ankle socks and black Birkenstock Arizona sandals.

Emma Roberts running errands in L.A. on Feb. 20.
The “groutfit,” which means any look that combines two or more pieces of gray-colored clothing (but is often defined by casual, loose-fitting styles), rose to popularity in 2015. While it’s remained out of the spotlight in years since, a desire for comfortable, versatile clothing options during the pandemic has proven there’s once again a place for it in our wardrobes.

In terms of accessories, Roberts stayed with the neutral palette by opting for a black crossbody bag and sunglasses. The only pop of color she added was in her floral printed face mask.

The “Scream Queens” star, who gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in late 2020, has been serving up quintessential looks throughout quarantine. Her laidback style has included everything from breezy floral frocks with more socks and sandal pairings to leggings and blazer combos. She even made a case for the Canadian tuxedo, pairing a denim button-down with Levi’s jeans and Birkenstock clogs.

Ugly sandals, which Roberts and many other stars have adopted, remain a huge trend in 2021. First spotted on spring ’20 runways, these comfort-driven silhouettes from brands like Teva and Birkenstock are now a mainstay among fashion’s finest and everyday consumers.

For even more style inspiration, check out our gallery of more celebrities wearing socks with sandals.

