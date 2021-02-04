Emma Roberts Teams Her Cozy Monochrome Sweater Set With This Slipper Style Every Celeb Loves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts has given the monochrome trend a loungewear twist.

On Wednesday, Roberts, who recently gave birth to her first child, stepped out in Los Angeles, wearing a gray sweater set. The cozy ensemble featured a thin sweater and matching soft lounge pants. Monochrome looks have taken over 2021 following the presidential inauguration last month, for which Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama all wore looks that included pieces of the same color.

Roberts’ look is also on trend as gray is the color of the season. Late last year, Pantone announced the 2021 Color of the Year to be Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. The institute shared the colors represent “a marriage of color conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting.” Celebrities have since showcased the shade in a number of ways with Zendaya kicking off the new year in a gray suit and Katie Holmes stepping out in a gray wool coat earlier this week.

Emma Roberts out in Los Angeles on Feb. 3. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Roberts, the “American Horror Story” star finalized her look with a pair of fuzzy black slippers. The plush footwear includes what appears to be a faux fur upper and coordinating sole. Fuzzy slippers is another big trend of the year with stars like Addison Rae and Kylie Jenner sporting the look within recent weeks. Fuzzy slippers, however, can be worn outside of loungewear. The footwear pairs well with denim, dresses and activewear.

Roberts then completed her outfit with a floral headband and round sunglasses. This wouldn’t be the first time Roberts showcased the monochrome trend. On Jan. 12, Roberts introduced the world to her baby son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, with an Instagram photo that shows her wearing a loose-fitting orange dress from Stella McCartney and tangerine sandals from Andrea Wazen, the 2020 FNAA Emerging Talent of the Year Recipient. The mules retail for $475 at AndreaWazen.com.

Add fuzzy slippers into your footwear rotation with these picks below.

