×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Emma Roberts Teams Her Cozy Monochrome Sweater Set With This Slipper Style Every Celeb Loves

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
emma-roberts-feb-3-2021-feature
Celebrities in Slippers
Celebrities in Slippers
Celebrities in Slippers
Celebrities in Slippers
View Gallery 23 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts has given the monochrome trend a loungewear twist.

On Wednesday, Roberts, who recently gave birth to her first child, stepped out in Los Angeles, wearing a gray sweater set. The cozy ensemble featured a thin sweater and matching soft lounge pants. Monochrome looks have taken over 2021 following the presidential inauguration last month, for which Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama all wore looks that included pieces of the same color.

Roberts’ look is also on trend as gray is the color of the season. Late last year, Pantone announced the 2021 Color of the Year to be Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. The institute shared the colors represent “a marriage of color conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting.” Celebrities have since showcased the shade in a number of ways with Zendaya kicking off the new year in a gray suit and Katie Holmes stepping out in a gray wool coat earlier this week.

Related

Julianne Hough's Backless Blazer Dress & Clear Pumps Reimagine Business Casual Style

Busy Philipps Nails Bold Winter Styling in a Rainbow Outfit & the Chunkiest Boots

Rebel Wilson Demonstrates How to Dress Up Leggings With Double Breasted Blazer & Trendy Platform Sneakers

emma roberts, gray sweater set, lounge set, black fuzzy slippers
Emma Roberts out in Los Angeles on Feb. 3.
CREDIT: MEGA

Watch on FN

emma roberts, black faux fur slippers
CREDIT: MEGA

As for Roberts, the “American Horror Story” star finalized her look with a pair of fuzzy black slippers. The plush footwear includes what appears to be a faux fur upper and coordinating sole. Fuzzy slippers is another big trend of the year with stars like Addison Rae and Kylie Jenner sporting the look within recent weeks. Fuzzy slippers, however, can be worn outside of loungewear. The footwear pairs well with denim, dresses and activewear.

Roberts then completed her outfit with a floral headband and round sunglasses. This wouldn’t be the first time Roberts showcased the monochrome trend. On Jan. 12, Roberts introduced the world to her baby son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, with an Instagram photo that shows her wearing a loose-fitting orange dress from Stella McCartney and tangerine sandals from Andrea Wazen, the 2020 FNAA Emerging Talent of the Year Recipient. The mules retail for $475 at AndreaWazen.com.

Add fuzzy slippers into your footwear rotation with these picks below.

BP, sophie criss cross plush bedroom slupper, faux fur slipper, nordstrom
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: BP. Sophie Criss Cross Plush Bedroom Slipper, $30

juicy couture, slingback slipper, faux fur slipper
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Juicy Couture Goody Slingback Slipper, $22 (was $45)

ugg fluff yeah slipper, black fuzzy slipper, zappos
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide, $100

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities wearing slippers

merrell, moab, hiking, boots Sponsored By Merrell

Video: FN Editors Try Out Merrell's Iconic Moab 2 Hiking Boot

Here's how they performed on the trails at Deer Mountain Inn, in New York's Catskill Mountains, as well as in New Jersey's Hacklebarney State Park.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad