Emma Roberts Looks Effortlessly Chic in Black Ruffle Dress and Checkerboard Print Slides

Emma Roberts looks effortlessly chic in an Instagram post today where she donned a black dress. The oversized style featured billowing sleeves and a ruffled hem with an asymmetric silhouette. The actress complemented her minimalist style with a pair of checkerboard-inspired slides and Live Lokai bracelets. The bracelets are part of the St. Jude campaign to end childhood cancer.

As the “Holidate” star continues her motherhood duties, she has been keeping flats and sandals as a must-have in her shoe repertoire. From beloved Birkenstock clogs to Vans sneakers and Converse kicks, Roberts leans toward comfortable footwear. Checkerboard-inspired pieces have been seen on runways like Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Maryling, Louis Vuitton and more, becoming one of the biggest trends of 2021.

The actress can be spotted in different shoe designs like loafers, ankle-strap kitten heels, pointed stilettos and lace-up boots. Some of her go-to brands include Sam Edelman, J.ING, Valentino, Celine, GANNI, Bobo Choses and more. Her stylists Brit and Kara Smith are behind Roberts’ most trendy looks.

As part of her fashion career, Roberts also partnered with Valentino and her book club brand Belletrist to launch “The Narratives,” a campaign to help support nine indie bookstores across the U.S. The Valentino x Belletrist collaboration is the first of its own to merge the literary world with couture.

