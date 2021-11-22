Emma Ratajkowski Serves a Major Style Moment in a Hot Pink Blazer, Tights & Knee-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emma Ratajkowski has proved that neon is not just for summer.

On Monday, the 30-year-old supermodel made a bold statement while out in New York City. The designer has been making media rounds to promote her vulnerable new memoir, “My Body,” which was an instant NY Times best-seller.

Emily Ratajkowski arrives in a pink blazer, black tights and knee-length boots at her McNally Jackson book signing in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski wore a bright oversized neon hot pink blazer with a black turtleneck. She accessorized her splash of color with her go-to small rectangular black frames and rings. She wore her long brunette tresses down in loose waves.

Ratajkowski tied her look together with black tights and black heeled knee-high boots. Knee-high boots are a major fall trend and will complement any look, including skinny jeans, tights or a dress.

Bright colors and playful layering can go a long way during the winter months. If you need some inspiration to add some color to your wardrobe, take notes from Ratajkowski.

EmRata is no stranger to hitting the scene in an eye-catching outfit. Earlier this month, she was spotted in the Big Apple wearing a super-short houndstooth printed blazer in a bold green neon blazer and burgundy colorway. Ratajkowski styled the outfit with a pair of ’60s-inspired white leather boots. The boots hit right below the knee and featured a long square toe and small heel. Showcasing her love for black square frames, she accessorized with the spec style, an oversized ring that included a colorful stone with her cellphone and mask in hand.

