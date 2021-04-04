Emma Corrin Gives Her Lacy Gown a Edge in Chunky Combat Boots for 2021 SAG Awards

Emma Corrin is bringing edgy glamour for tonight’s 2021 SAG Awards.

The English actress, who is up for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for her poignant role as Princess Diana in Netflix’s “The Crown,” showed off a striking Prada ensemble on Instagram Sunday evening ahead of the ceremony.

Corrin, 25, struck a few poses for the gram modeling a unique asymmetrical look featuring a plunging lace neckline, blue long sleeves adorned with jewels and a black Prada logo belt. Pushing the fashion envelope as per usual, she also donned a pair of black, ultra-chunky lug sole combat boots and sparkling Cartier jewelry.

If the actress takes home tonight’s SAG, it will mark her third win for her portrayal of The People’s Princess. Corrin was previously named Best TV Drama Actress at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards earlier this year. The up-and-coming style star is competing against two of her costars from “The Crown,” Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson.

Fellow actor Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek,” who is nominated in two categories tonight, commented on Corrin’s post, quipping: “Oh wow well then! 💫”

The Screen Actors Guild Awards honor the best in television and film for the year. This year’s SAG Awards air tonight and are shaping up to be one of the most unique productions yet, highlighting the show’s signature “I Am An Actor” stories in a new and socially distanced way. You can expect appearances from Viola Davis, Dan Levy and more hit stars in the hour-long special.