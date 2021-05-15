×
Emily Ratajkowski Gives A Style Lesson in The Perfect Spring LBD & Neon Accessories

By Elisa Lewittes
Emily Ratajkowski Sighting with Sylvester Apollo Bear in NYC
Hailey Baldwin
Kaia Gerber
Lucy Hale
Sienna Miller
Emily Ratajkowski elevated a classic wardrobe staple with spring-ready accessories on Friday — and embraced a bright styling trend that is popping up everywhere.

The Inamorata founder wore the Aya Muse Electra Low-Back Maxi Dress in a solid black colorway. This little black dress is part of the brand’s pre-fall ’21 collection and features an on-trend halter neckline, a strappy low and exposed back and draped accents throughout. It retails for $450 and will be available for purchase in June of this year.

To liven up the look, Ratajkowski accessorized the simple ensemble with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a JW Pei Gabbi Bag in the light yellow colorway. It features a vegan leather construction in a buzzy ruched shoulder bag design. The handbag retails for $72 and is available for purchase on jwpei.com.

For footwear, the model completed her warm weather-attire with a pair of strappy hot pink sandal heels. These vibrant shoes feature a thong sandal silhouette with strappy accents throughout the vamp, a tall stiletto heel, a rounded toe and a trendy ankle wrap design. While her exact shoe selection has yet to be confirmed, these buzzy shoes resemble celebrity-beloved silhouettes, including the Bottega Veneta Line sandals and self-tie silhouettes from Amina Muaddi, Femme L.A. and The Attico.

Throughout 2021, fashionable celebrities continue to elevate their simple neutral looks with vibrant neon accessories to subtly embrace the bold color trend. Some other fans of this styling trick include Hailey Baldwin and Irina Shayk.

With this sandal choice, Ratajkowski embraced several key spring ’21 trends. The ankle-wrap heel is one of this season’s buzziest silhouettes and has been spotted on celebrities from Hailey Baldwin to Normani, Rihanna and Cardi B. Thong sandals have dominated model street style looks for the past several seasons and this controversial style has become a contemporary footwear staple.

hailey baldwin, dress, hot pink, minidress, jacket, heels, sandals, la, dinner, stylist
Hailey Baldwin heads to dinner in Los Angeles, April 25.
CREDIT: DIGGZY/Splash News

Bright pink and rosy-toned hues have become the must-have colorway for this season. On May 8, Ratajkowski shared a subtle affinity for this trend and styled a vintage North Face puffer jacket in a light pink colorway with gray denim pants and a pair of her go-to Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers.

emily ratajkowski, the north face, pink puffer jacket, son, nyc
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard take out son Sylvester Apollo Bear for brunch in New York City.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The entrepreneur is known for her off-duty style and is frequently spotted in classic white sneakers. Some of her favorite silhouettes include the New Balance 574, Superga Cotu and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Embrace this ultra-cool strappy sandal trend with similar options available below.

steve madden, strappy sandals, ankle wrap sandals, pink sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Superb Ankle Tie-Up Sandals, $89.

nine west, thong sandals, ankle wrap sandals, pink sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Yarin Ankle Wrap Heeled Sandals, $89.

pink sandal, ankle tie sandal, schutz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Schutz Josseana Ankle-Tie Sandals, $118.

Click through this gallery to see how Emily Ratajkowski and more celebrities style this other casual trend.

