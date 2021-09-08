×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Emily Ratajowski Stuns in Red Minidress and Speckled, Strappy Sandals at NYFW for Peter Dundas x Revolve Show

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Emily Ratajkowski Wears A Red Dress While Heading To A Fashion Show During New York Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski: Nike
Emily Ratajkowski: Nike
Emily Ratajkowski: Rag & Bone
Emily Ratajkowski: Adidas
View Gallery 10 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emily Ratajowski knows how to make the edgiest garments look extravagant.

The model was spotted today while on her way to the Peter Dundas x Revolve fashion show for New York Fashion Week. Ensemble-wise, Ratajowski wore a red minidress that incorporated a few gathers and ruching throughout the dress. It also featured a one-sleeve design that gave the outfit an ’80s but modern feel. She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of stunning black cat-eye sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a red dress while heading to a fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
Emily Ratajkowski wears a red dress while heading to a fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski wears a red dress while heading to a fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
A closer look at Emily Ratajowski’s speckled lace-up heels.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Ratajowski donned a pair of lace-up heeled sandals that had an intricate black and white print on the straps and on the sole of the shoes. Ratajowski is wearing the Dover Heel from her lifestyle brand, Inamorata. The shoes are available for $155 at Inamoratawoman.com.

Related

Kendall Jenner Debuts New FWRD Campaign for Her Creative Director Role -- Here's What She'll Be Doing

Heidi Klum Means Business in the Softest Blue Velvet Suit & Patent Leather Pumps

Emily Ratajkowski Is Ready for Fall in Mom Jeans, Cropped Cardigan and '70s-Inspired Track Shoes

Ratajowski’s essential aesthetic includes silhouettes that feel relaxed and trendy. Riddled throughout her Instagram are pictures of her wearing edgy bathing suits, printed separates, vintage-inspired pieces, sleek dresses and oversized outerwear. For shoes, Ratajowski fancies styles like knee-high boots, strong pumps, sleek heeled sandals and effective sneakers.

When she glides onto red carpets, she puts on statement-making gowns from brands like Christopher Esber, Zac Posen and Oscar de la Renta. The model has made a name for herself in fashion by starring in campaigns for brands like DKNY, The Kooples, Free People and Jacquie Aiche. 

Slip on a pair of lace-up sandals and add a dramatic flair to your outfits, inspired by Emily Ratajowski.

 

 

 

Steve Madden Uplift Lace-Up Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Uplift Lace-Up Sandal, $100.

Schutz Vikki Snake-Print Strappy Thong Sandals
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Strappy Thong Sandals, $128

Gianvito Rossi Ankle-Wrap Leather Stilleto Sandals
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Ankle-Wrap Leather Stiletto Sandals, $875

Click through the gallery to see Emily Ratajowski’s chic dog walking style. 

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad