Emily Ratajowski Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Casual Canadian Tuxedo & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Emily Ratajowski is offering her take on the Canadian tuxedo, and it looks oh-so cozy.

While stepping out with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in New York City on Saturday, the soon-to-be mom wore oversized jeans and a plush-lined denim jacket with a gray hoodie underneath. She completed the outfit with all-white Nike Air Force 1 Shadow sneakers for a casual-chic look.

Emily Ratajowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard walk their dog in New York City on Saturday. CREDIT: Splash

Although often associated with stars of the 90s and early aughts, denim-on-denim has taken root among the fashion crowd in recent years. Relaxed silhouettes appeared on fall ’17 runways of Dior and Off-White, while more structured denim pieces like bodices and hip-hugging jeans were rocked by the likes of Bella Hadid in 2019. And most recently, Emma Roberts sported relaxed denim pairings before giving birth to her first child late last year.

As comfortable clothing options continue to be a priority for most shoppers, Ratajowski’s look offers the perfect solution to quarantine dressing. Her outfit is roomy enough to be wearable for lounging, yet polished enough that you won’t look like you just rolled out of bed while running errands or grabbing coffee.

Emily Ratajowski in New York City on Saturday. CREDIT: Splash

The model has been offering up tons of coveted looks lately, proving maternity style can be anything but boring. We’ve seen her in everything from a buzzy The Norce Face puffer and classic Reebok sneakers to a sweatpants and blazer combo, which she paired with chunky Yeezy boots. Called the Yeezy Desert Boot “Rock,” the lace-up shoe features breathable mesh inserts and a thick rubber outsole. The style is available to purchase for $360 at Farfetch.com.

