Emily Ratajkowski Pops in Red Heels With Sleek White Midi Dress at WSJ Innovator Awards

Emily Ratajkowski brought a punch to her sleek red carpet style at the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York City on Monday.

While posing outside the Awards, the model wore a white Khaite midi dress. The number featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, as well as a twisted bodice and allover ruching. Ratajkowski kept her accessories minimal to make her look the focal point, only accessorizing with her wedding ring and a slouchy brown leather clutch — also by Khaite.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

For footwear, Ratajkowski gave her look a bold pop of color with deep red leather open-toed mules. The pair featured leather uppers, as well as a wide upper strap and stiletto heel that appeared to total at least 2 inches in height. The model’s shoes smoothly complemented her ensemble while creating a sharp color palette of red, brown and white.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s mules. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski attends the WSJ Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Ratajkowski’s shoe style often includes white sneakers from New Balance, Vans and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” star regularly wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme. She also wears boots by Proenza Schouler, Celine, Paris Texas and Stuart Weitzman in cooler months. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from modeling her own label, the new mom has starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples, among others.

