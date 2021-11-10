Emily Ratajkowski Goes Bold in a Brown Versace Outfit & Slinky Sandals With Naked Toes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Emily Ratajkowski is a busy woman this week on the talkshow circuit to promote her new book “My Body,” which dropped Tuesday.
Naturally, the multi-hyphenate has been doing so in style, stepping out in cool and retro-influenced looks. While heading to “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Tuesday, she showed off a printed Versace look. The funky, fall-appropriate set included a button-down collared top in a black, white and brown print with a shimmering gold vest over top and pants in the same slashed design.
Putting naked toes on display, the “Gone Girl” actress styled the bold Versace outfit with a simple pair of slinky black high heel sandals. She then further accessorized her ensemble with a cool pair of shades and chunky black and gold earrings.
While chatting about her book with Seth Meyers on his show last night, the supermodel revealed how she was writing “My Body” and caring for a newborn baby at the same time during the pandemic. Ratajkowski, 30, who is married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, gave birth to son Sylvester in March 2020.
Shop similar styles ahead.
