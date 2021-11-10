Emily Ratajkowski Goes Bold in a Brown Versace Outfit & Slinky Sandals With Naked Toes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emily Ratajkowski is a busy woman this week on the talkshow circuit to promote her new book “My Body,” which dropped Tuesday.

Naturally, the multi-hyphenate has been doing so in style, stepping out in cool and retro-influenced looks. While heading to “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Tuesday, she showed off a printed Versace look. The funky, fall-appropriate set included a button-down collared top in a black, white and brown print with a shimmering gold vest over top and pants in the same slashed design.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in New York City wearing a printed Versace look with slinky black sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Putting naked toes on display, the “Gone Girl” actress styled the bold Versace outfit with a simple pair of slinky black high heel sandals. She then further accessorized her ensemble with a cool pair of shades and chunky black and gold earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski is snapped heading to an appearance on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” CREDIT: Splash News

While chatting about her book with Seth Meyers on his show last night, the supermodel revealed how she was writing “My Body” and caring for a newborn baby at the same time during the pandemic. Ratajkowski, 30, who is married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, gave birth to son Sylvester in March 2020.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s black sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

