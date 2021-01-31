Emily Ratajkowski Bundles Up in Winter’s ‘It’ Jacket and Classic White Sneakers to Walk Her Dog

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski is showcasing her dog-walking style in this season’s must-have winter jacket.

On Saturday, Ratajkowski shared a slideshow of Instagram photos of herself posing next to her dog Colombo, wearing the coziest The North Face coat. Called The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, the style comes in a frosty “jaiden green” color and features a zip closure, two front pockets, velcro cuffs and a packable hood. The style is currently sold out, but once retailed for $269. The brand currently offers a similar style in yellow, black, purple and red for $330 at TheNorthFace.com.

The North Face — a brand that has been essential on the outdoor scene for years — recently experienced a revival thanks to celebrities like Emrata, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Jennifer Garner. The company also created buzz with the release of the brand’s new and highly sought after collection with Gucci, which includes motif-printed puffers, fleece jackets, windbreakers and more.

Watch on FN

Ratajkowski is a big fan of the company as she’s acquired a number of different pieces, including the brand’s 1990 Mountain Jacket GTX, among other styles.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing The North Face 1990 Mountain Jacket GTX in 2018. CREDIT: MEGA

For Saturday’s look, Ratajkowski teamed the coat with black pants and light brown beanie. As for footwear, Ratajkowski opted for a pair of classic white sneakers. The shoes featured a brown outsole and clean white leather uppers. While the shoe brand is not immediately clear from the photo, Ratajkowski’s sneaker collection includes, Adidas Samba sneakers, Nike Air Force 1s as well as styles from Superga and Veja.

Add some white sneakers into your footwear rotation with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Classic Leather Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Court Royale AC, $50 (was $60)

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities in The North Face.