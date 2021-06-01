Emily Ratajkowski Aces the Sporty Chic Aesthetic in a Sweat Skirt Set & These Celebrity Favorite Sneakers 

Emily Ratajkowski has given the loungewear trend a girly twist.

On Tuesday, the model and actress stepped out for a walk in New York City, wearing a sage green cozy set. The ensemble included a comfy crewneck, which Emrata tucked into a coordinating mini skirt. The skirt created a fun touch to the sporty chic look as we’re used to seeing loungewear in the form of biker shorts, leggings and sweatpants.

The comfortable aesthetic became the “it” look thanks to the coronavirus pandemic as shoppers began wearing more relaxed looks while working remotely and isolating. Now, a year later, loungewear is still having a major moment, but celebrities and fashionistas are showcasing new iterations and styling hacks for the trend.

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on June 1. CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to Ratajkowski’s skirt, stars are dressing up biker shorts with blazers, wearing sweatpants with heels and hoodies with boots.

As for Emrata, the new mom opted to wear her look with a pair of classic sneakers from Reebok. Called the Classic Leather, the silhouette comes with crisp white uppers, a foam footbed, EVA midsole and a high-abrasion rubber sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Reebok Classic Leather, $75

The style is ideal for casual occasions, but can also be dressed up with a slip dress, jeans and even suiting. Aside from Ratajkowski, stars like Addison Rae, Bella Hadid and more are fans of the footwear brand.

Ratajkowski, however, is a pro at styling sneakers with different apparel options. Over the weekend, the model shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram of herself, wearing a trendy satin dress teamed with a pair of white low top sneakers. The combo is easy, effortless and always timeless.

Click through the gallery to see other ways Emily Ratajkowski styles her white sneakers.