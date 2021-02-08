Emily Ratajkowski Gives Her Sweatpants & Yeezy Boots an Upgrade With the Styling Hack Fashion Girls Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City on Sunday, wearing a rising style trend.

The model and actress, who is expecting her first child, was seen out with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, wearing a cozy look that included a black t-shirt that exposed her growing belly and black sweatpants.

Ratajkowski gave the sweatpants an upgrade by teaming the look with a gray blazer. Styling suiting with loungewear has become a growing trend as it elevates off-duty attire and creates a cool and effortless aesthetic. Loungewear has continued to rule as many are still looking to remain comfortable while quarantining and working remotely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on Feb. 7. CREDIT: Splash News

Watch on FN

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Ratajkowski accessorized with a black tote bag, sunglasses and an Evolvetogether face mask. The brand offers 30 black face masks for $36. Stars like Katie Holmes have also been spotted in the shield.

Ratajkowski then finalized her look with Adidas Yeezy boots. Called the Yeezy Desert Boot “Rock,” the shoe, which was designed by Kanye West, features a round toe, flat rubber sole, front lace fastening and a branded insole. The style is available for $360 at Farfetch.com.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Ratajkowski is always on trend. Last month, Ratajkowski took another walk — this time with her dog — wearing a coat from The North Face, this season’s must-have winter jacket. Ratajkowski shared a slideshow of Instagram photos of herself in the look called, The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket. The style, which is currently sold out, comes in a frosty “jaiden green” color and once retailed for $269. The brand currently offers a similar style in yellow, black, purple and red for $330 at TheNorthFace.com.

The North Face — a brand that has been essential on the outdoor scene for years — recently experienced a revival thanks to celebrities like Emrata, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Jennifer Garner. The company also created buzz with the release of the brand’s new and highly sought after collection with Gucci, which includes motif-printed puffers, fleece jackets, windbreakers and more.

Aside from her outerwear rotation, Ratajkowski’s closet includes statement footwear. Her go-to selections consist of eye-catching boots and buzzy sneakers. Labels she wears include: Jimmy Choo, Celine, Nike, Superga and Rag & Bone.

Copy Emily Ratajkowski’s look with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: BB Dakota Inside Scoop Crepe Blazer, $98

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Bella + Canvas Terry Sweatpants, $29 (was $48)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: DC Women’s Navigator Boot, $78

Click through the gallery to see more of Emily Ratajkowski street style.