×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Emily Ratajkowski Does ‘Cool Mom’ Style in ‘Sopranos’ T-Shirt and Classic Vans Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
EmRata
Emily Ratajkowski: Nike
Emily Ratajkowski: Nike
Emily Ratajkowski: Rag & Bone
Emily Ratajkowski: Adidas
View Gallery 10 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emily Ratajkowski proved her skills at “cool mom” style in New York City this afternoon.

While walking with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, after a family breakfast at Bluestone Lane, the model wore a pair of blue mom jeans. Her light-wash pair featured a high-waisted silhouette. Ratajkowski gave the retro pants a sharp spin by pairing them with a red and gray-striped T-shirt, featuring the logo of HBO’s mob drama “The Sopranos,” which was French-tucked into the waistband. Her look was complete with a gold watch, several gold rings and a pair of square-framed sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowski, Vans, white sneakers, mom jeans, blue jeans, striped T-shirt, The Sopranos, New York City
Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard and Sylvester Apollo Bear walk through New York City.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Ratajkowski kept her shoes equally casual with a pair of white Vans. The Classic Tumble Era style included a low-top silhouette, as well as the brand’s signature rubber waffled outsoles. The Versace muse’s shoes elevated her look with an sporty edge, while also being versatile enough to pair with any outfit for an alternative finish. Her sneakers retail for $55 at Vans.com.

Related

Vans Partners With Visual Artists to Honor Latinx Heritage Month Through Culture-Inspired Posters

Vans Launches Bloody Freddy Krueger Shoes Inspired by 'A Nightmare on Elm Street'

The Scariest Horror Movie Characters Come to Life In New Vans Collection

Emily Ratajkowski, Vans, white sneakers, mom jeans, blue jeans, striped T-shirt, The Sopranos, New York City
Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard and Sylvester Apollo Bear walk through New York City.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski, Vans, white sneakers, mom jeans, blue jeans, striped T-shirt, The Sopranos, New York City
A closer look at Ratajkowski’s Vans sneakers.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Vans, white sneakers, low-top sneakers, lace-up sneakers
Vans’ Classic Tumble Era sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Ratajkowski’s sneaker style typically includes white sneakers from brands like New Balance and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” star often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps by affordable brands like Aldo and Femme. However, top designers are a constant in her wardrobe; she can also be seen in boots by Proenza Schouler, Celine, Paris Texas and Stuart Weitzman.

Emily Ratajkowski, Vans, white sneakers, mom jeans, blue jeans, striped T-shirt, The Sopranos, New York City
Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard and Sylvester Apollo Bear walk through New York City.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski’s also a designer herself, having founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017. The brand has since grown into Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from modeling her own pieces, the 30-year-old new mom has starred in campaigns for Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples, among others.

Wear sharp white sneakers to channel Ratajkowski’s effortless style.

Moschino, white sneakers, low-top sneakers, lace-up sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Moschino Logo sneakers, $280.

Sam Edelman, white sneakers, low-top sneakers, lace-up sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Aubrie sneakers, $60 (was $100).

Ash, white sneakers, low-top sneakers, lace-up sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Ash Fury Bis sneakers, $140 (was $189).

Click through the gallery to see more of Ratajkowski’s chicest dog-walking outfits over the years.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad