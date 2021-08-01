Emily Ratajkowski Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Sandals and Off-the-Shoulder Gown at UNICEF Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski just brought effortless flair to the LBD (little black dress) at LuisaViaRoma’s gala with UNICEF in Capri, Italy last night.

For the occasion, the model donned a long black gown in an off-the-shoulder silhouette. The garment also boasted a dramatic puffy ruffled neckline, as well as bodice draping and a dramatic thigh-high slit. Ratajkowski kept her accessories minimal, only pairing the dress with a pair of dangling diamond post earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef gala at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy. CREDIT: Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma

Ratajkowski wore a pair of sleek slingback sandals. The pair featured black patent leather uppers, as well as thin toe and slingback straps. Ratajkowski’s pair elevated her look with an edge, courtesy of a reptile embossed pattern. Her shoes were similar to current slingback styles from top designers like Giuseppe Zanotti, Aquazzura, and Christian Louboutin.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of LuisaViaRoma

Strappy heeled sandals have reemerged after almost a year out of celebrities’ wardrobe rotations this year, now that live events and nightlife have resumed. Ratajkowski’s pair is a minimalist and slick take on the style, which has also resurged through lace-up, ankle-wrap, and mule sandals. Stars like Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Ciara have taken towering sandals for spins this summer with colorful and daring styles by The Attico, Femme LA, and Bottega Veneta.

Emily Ratajkowski heading to the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC on June 12. CREDIT: MEGA

Ratajkowski stepped out in Femme LA heeled sandals, similar to her UNICEF gala pair, at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, though her shoes for that occasion featured wrapped ankle straps. Red carpets often find the “I Feel Pretty” actress in mules and sandals by affordable labels, including Aldo. When off-duty, her looks feature a range of styles, like sneakers by Superga, New Balance, and Reebok, as well as edgy boots by Proenza Schouler, Celine, Paris Texas, and Stuart Weitzman.

The model is also a designer, having founded her Inamorata intimates line in 2017. The brand has since grown into Inamorata Woman, which features greater variety with pieces like swimwear, clothing, and more. Aside from modeling her own designs, the 30-year-old mom has also starred in campaigns for DKNY, Jason Wu, and The Kooples, among other popular brands.

