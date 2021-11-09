Emily Ratajkowski Suits Up in ’70s-Inspired Outfit & Boots With Angular Heels on ‘Seth Meyers’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With the release of her new book “My Body” today, Emily Ratajkowski has been on the press circuit and showing off her trademark style.

On Monday, the model-turned-actress was snapped strutting her stuff in a ’70s-inspired all-denim ensemble in New York, and later that day, she dressed in a camel-colored suit when she stopped by the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show.

Emily Ratajkowski during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Nov. 8. CREDIT: NBC

The 30-year-old author and businesswoman styled the retro tan suit with a blue and white striped shirt and a dark chocolate brown turtleneck underneath. She then added a pair of pointed-toe leather boots in the same hue as her suit to effortlessly pull the stylish fall look together.

The model, actress and author donned a camel-hued suit with a blue and white striped shirt worn over a dark brown turtleneck. CREDIT: NBC

Ratajkowsk’s boots are By Far’s Stevie 42 leather knee-high boots and feature the brand’s signature angular heels and topstitched pointed toes. Retailing at just over $600, the style is crafted from buttery soft cow leather that’s naturally creased and hits just below the knee.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s tan leather boots featuring a small heel and pointed toe. CREDIT: NBC

Check out the supermodel’s interview with Meyers below.

