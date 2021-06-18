Emily Ratajkowski Does Mommy-And-Me Walk in Style in Wild Printed Set and White Leather Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski leveled up her mommy-and-me style with prints and retro sneakers this week.

While on a stroll with her baby son Sylvester Apollo Bear in New York on Thursday, the model was breezy and chic in a matching printed tie-front vest and pants by Siedres. The set featured a bold multicolored tile print, with faint lettuce-style accents and front trouser slits.

Emily Ratajkowski walks with baby Sylvester Apollo Bear in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski walks with baby Sylvester Apollo Bear in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Matching sets have become a go-to for the celebrity set this year, with stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez, and Megan Fox opting for coordinated top-and-bottom ensembles. The trend is a version of monochrome styling, which has also become a style hack from its’ easiness of matching pieces in the same color. Ratajkowski took hers to the next level with a bold print, which adds more detail and color to the styling move.

When it came to footwear, the model wore a pair of Reebok’s Club C 85 Model Vintage sneakers. The sneaker features cream leather and a Union Jack symbol, referencing vintage ’80s heritage styles. Complete with a low-top silhouette and rubber sole, the pair is effortless and instantly cool, much like EmRata’s personal style. The pair currently retails for $75 on Reebok.com.

A closer look at Ratajkowski’s Reebok sneakers. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Reebok’s Club C 85 Model Vintage sneakers CREDIT: Courtesy of Rebeok

Her outfit also included a brown baseball cap, as well as tortoiseshell framed-sunglasses and a black face mask, which she held alongside Sylvester.

Ratajkowski’s sneaker style typically features retro-inspired white pairs from brands like New Balance, Vans, and Koio. Most recently, she slipped on a pair of Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550’s to walk her dog in New York City.

Emily Ratajkowski walks with baby Sylvester Apollo Bear in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Ratajkowski also favors sleek heels for formal occasions. The “I Feel Pretty” star loves a strappy sandal or pointed-toe mule, usually in candy colors or earthy neutrals by affordable brands like Aldo and Femme. However, top designers are a constant in her wardrobe, so she can often be seen in boots by labels like Proenza Schouler, Paris Texas, and Stuart Weitzman as well—not to mention her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots.

Ratajkowski’s also a designer herself, having founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017. The brand has since grown into Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from modeling her own pieces, the 30-year-old new mom has starred in campaigns for Jason Wu, DKNY, and The Kooples, among others.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Adidas Advantage sneakers, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Ash Fury Bis sneakers, $185.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Livvy Convertible sneakers, $250.