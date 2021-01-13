Emily Ratajkowski Pairs Every Celebrity’s Favorite Winter Jacket With Her Beloved Ripped Jeans & Nike Air Force 1s

While running errands in New York City today, Emily Ratajkowski continues to prove her affinity for the puffer jacket trend and refreshed her everyday denim with this iconic white sneaker.

Emily Ratajkowski in New York City on Jan. 13. CREDIT: Splash News / SplashNews.com

Embracing her urban-cool maternity style, the Inamorata founder indulged the cold weather with a chic puffer jacket in a light neutral colorway with a sherpa-lined hood. Her outerwear choice appears similar to the Billie Cropped Faux-Fur Puffer Jacket in the Ivory colorway from the cruelty-free label, Apparis. It retails for $290 and is available for purchase on revolve.com.

CREDIT: Splash News / SplashNews.com

The “I Feel Pretty” actress teamed the trendy piece with a pair of mom-style light-wash blue jeans with ripped knee detailing, which appear to be her go-to Danielle Guizio x Levi’s Straight Leg Jeans, and accessorized the look with gold jewelry, brown tortoiseshell sunglasses and a black face mask.

Here’s a closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Low sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

For footwear, the “Blurred Lines” star completed the casual ensemble with a pair of the celebrity beloved Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers. This classic, basketball-inspired silhouette with leather uppers and a monochromatic Swoosh logo detail on the sides. They retail for $90 and are available for purchase on nike.com.

Other stylish stars, including Hailey Baldwin, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, and Madison Beer, count these classic sneakers are one of their go-to shoe styles.

Pregnant model Emily Ratajkowski with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are going to City MD Urgent care in Tribeca, New York on January 8, 2021. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

From her recent outfits, it appears that a short puffer or faux fur outerwear styled with white sneakers has become Ratajkowski’s go-to winter uniform. This sighting comes on the heels of the model wearing the Ienki Ienki Michelin jacket in a bright orange colorway teamed with a color-coordinating North Face beanie hat, Inamorata Serra sweatpants and a pair of the Superga 2490 Cotu sneakers in the white colorway.

Some of the entrepreneur’s other favorite sneakers include the New Balance 574, Nike Cortez, and Greats Royale silhouettes. When the “iCarly” alumna opts for boots, she frequently selects styles from brands including Stuart Weitzman, Paris Texas, and Yeezy.

Embrace the multi-hyphenate’s cool sneaker style with similar options available below.

CREDIT: Shopbop

To Buy: Veja Esplar Low Sneakers, $120.

CREDIT: SSENSE

To Buy: Adidas Originals Sleek Super Sneakers, $110.

CREDIT: Everlane.com

To Buy: Everlane The Court Sneakers, $98.

