×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Emily Ratajkowski Pairs Every Celebrity’s Favorite Winter Jacket With Her Beloved Ripped Jeans & Nike Air Force 1s

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off A Hint Of Her Growing Baby Bump While Running Errands In New York.
Emily Ratajkowski: Nike
Emily Ratajkowski: Nike
Emily Ratajkowski: Rag & Bone
Emily Ratajkowski: Adidas
View Gallery 10 Images

While running errands in New York City today, Emily Ratajkowski continues to prove her affinity for the puffer jacket trend and refreshed her everyday denim with this iconic white sneaker.

Emily Ratajkowski shows off a hint of her growing baby bump while running errands in New York. The 29-year-old pregnant model has been preparing for the arrival of her first child since announcing the news in late October.Pictured: Ref: SPL5206433 130121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski in New York City on Jan. 13.
CREDIT: Splash News / SplashNews.com

Embracing her urban-cool maternity style, the Inamorata founder indulged the cold weather with a chic puffer jacket in a light neutral colorway with a sherpa-lined hood. Her outerwear choice appears similar to the Billie Cropped Faux-Fur Puffer Jacket in the Ivory colorway from the cruelty-free label, Apparis. It retails for $290 and is available for purchase on revolve.com.

Emily Ratajkowski shows off a hint of her growing baby bump while running errands in New York. The 29-year-old pregnant model has been preparing for the arrival of her first child since announcing the news in late October. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5206433 130121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
CREDIT: Splash News / SplashNews.com

The “I Feel Pretty” actress teamed the trendy piece with a pair of mom-style light-wash blue jeans with ripped knee detailing, which appear to be her go-to Danielle Guizio x Levi’s Straight Leg Jeans, and accessorized the look with gold jewelry, brown tortoiseshell sunglasses and a black face mask.

Related

Nike Says It Will Not Support Lawmakers Who Voted to Decertify Presidential Election Results

Ashley Graham Goes Workout-Chic in Leggings, Nikes & Every Celebrity's Favorite Jacket

Virgil Abloh Teases Potential 'The 20' Off-White x Nike Collabs Through a New Interactive Website

Nike-Af1
Here’s a closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Low sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Watch on FN

For footwear, the “Blurred Lines” star completed the casual ensemble with a pair of the celebrity beloved Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers. This classic, basketball-inspired silhouette with leather uppers and a monochromatic Swoosh logo detail on the sides. They retail for $90 and are available for purchase on nike.com.

Other stylish stars, including Hailey Baldwin, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, and Madison Beer, count these classic sneakers are one of their go-to shoe styles.

Pregnant model Emily Ratajkowski with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are going to City MD Urgent care in Tribeca, New York on January 8, 2021.Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5205959 080121 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Pregnant model Emily Ratajkowski with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are going to City MD Urgent care in Tribeca, New York on January 8, 2021.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

From her recent outfits, it appears that a short puffer or faux fur outerwear styled with white sneakers has become Ratajkowski’s go-to winter uniform. This sighting comes on the heels of the model wearing the Ienki Ienki Michelin jacket in a bright orange colorway teamed with a color-coordinating North Face beanie hat, Inamorata Serra sweatpants and a pair of the Superga 2490 Cotu sneakers in the white colorway.

Some of the entrepreneur’s other favorite sneakers include the New Balance 574, Nike Cortez, and Greats Royale silhouettes. When the “iCarly” alumna opts for boots, she frequently selects styles from brands including Stuart Weitzman, Paris Texas, and Yeezy.

Embrace the multi-hyphenate’s cool sneaker style with similar options available below.

Veja-White-Esplar
CREDIT: Shopbop

To Buy: Veja Esplar Low Sneakers, $120.

Adidas-Originals-Sleek-Super
CREDIT: SSENSE

To Buy: Adidas Originals Sleek Super Sneakers, $110.

Everlane-The-Court-Sneaker
CREDIT: Everlane.com

To Buy: Everlane The Court Sneakers, $98.

Click through this gallery to see more of Emily Ratajkowski’s chic dog walking style.

 

Women Dancing on Mountain Summit to Sponsored By Deckers

From Responsibility, Comes Opportunity

With a rich history of corporate responsibility, Deckers Brands embraces a holistic approach to doing the right thing.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad