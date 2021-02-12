Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in a Yellow North Face Puffer, Classic Leggings & These Buzzy Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski is keeping her pregnancy style comfortable and trendy.

On Wednesday, Ratajkowski, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, was seen out and about in New York City in a cozy, winter-approved ensemble. Her look included a loose-fitting t-shirt, classic leggings and a black beanie.

To keep warm, the model bundled up in a puffer coat from The North Face. The plush outerwear piece came in a yellow hue with contrasting black paneling. The coat featured a zip-up closure and a hood for added warmth. The brand offers a similar look with the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket for $279 at TheNorthFace.com.

Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on Feb. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Emrata’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

The North Face is a go-to label for Ratajkowski as she sported the brand’s Nuptse Jacket in “jaiden green” while walking her dog last month as well as the 1990 Mountain Jacket GTX back in 2018. The jackets are not only a must-have for the mom-to-be, but also this season’s buzziest winter look. The company experienced a revival thanks to Emrata, Kendall Jenner and Vice President Kamala Harris. The company also created buzz with the release of the brand’s new and highly sought after collection with Gucci, which includes motif-printed puffers, fleece jackets, windbreakers and more.

As for Thursday’s look, Ratajkowski teamed her North Face with a pair of rare sneakers from New Balance. Called the 574, the shoe features beige suede and mesh uppers with the brand’s logo in red. The look is finalized with a rubber outsole. Ratajkowski’s pair is currently sold out, but New Balance offers similar 574 styles at the brand’s website.

Aside from New Balance, Ratajkowski’s footwear rotation includes: Jimmy Choo, Celine, Nike, Superga and Rag & Bone.

Add New Balance sneakers to your closet with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: New Balance 574 Iridescent Casual Sneakers from Finish Line, $60 (Was $80)

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: New Balance 311 Sneaker, $65

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

To Buy: New Balance Beige & Gold 530 Sneakers, $100

Click through the gallery to see more celebs in looks from The North Face.