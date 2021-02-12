×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in a Yellow North Face Puffer, Classic Leggings & These Buzzy Sneakers

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
emrata-yellow-north-face-feature
Bella Hadid
Charlize Theron
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
View Gallery 7 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski is keeping her pregnancy style comfortable and trendy.

On Wednesday, Ratajkowski, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, was seen out and about in New York City in a cozy, winter-approved ensemble. Her look included a loose-fitting t-shirt, classic leggings and a black beanie.

To keep warm, the model bundled up in a puffer coat from The North Face. The plush outerwear piece came in a yellow hue with contrasting black paneling. The coat featured a zip-up closure and a hood for added warmth. The brand offers a similar look with the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket for $279 at TheNorthFace.com.

Related

How New Balance Won One of the Largest Trademark Settlements in China to Date

The Todd Snyder x New Balance 992 'From Away' Sold Out Quickly -- but You Can Still Buy a Pair

Kamala Harris Works Out in a North Face Puffer, Classic Leggings & These Beloved Nikes

Emily Ratajkowski, yellow north face, leggings, new balance
Emily Ratajkowski out in New York City on Feb. 10.
CREDIT: MEGA
emily ratajkowski, new balance 574
A closer view of Emrata’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

The North Face is a go-to label for Ratajkowski as she sported the brand’s Nuptse Jacket in “jaiden green” while walking her dog last month as well as the 1990 Mountain Jacket GTX back in 2018. The jackets are not only a must-have for the mom-to-be, but also this season’s buzziest winter look. The company experienced a revival thanks to Emrata, Kendall Jenner and Vice President Kamala Harris. The company also created buzz with the release of the brand’s new and highly sought after collection with Gucci, which includes motif-printed puffers, fleece jackets, windbreakers and more.

As for Thursday’s look, Ratajkowski teamed her North Face with a pair of rare sneakers from New Balance. Called the 574, the shoe features beige suede and mesh uppers with the brand’s logo in red. The look is finalized with a rubber outsole. Ratajkowski’s pair is currently sold out, but New Balance offers similar 574 styles at the brand’s website.

Aside from New Balance, Ratajkowski’s footwear rotation includes: Jimmy Choo, Celine, Nike, Superga and Rag & Bone.

Add New Balance sneakers to your closet with these picks below.

new balance 574, gray sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: New Balance 574 Iridescent Casual Sneakers from Finish Line, $60 (Was $80)

new balance 311 sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: New Balance 311 Sneaker, $65

new balance 530
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

To Buy: New Balance Beige & Gold 530 Sneakers, $100

Click through the gallery to see more celebs in looks from The North Face

Joules yellow rainboots stepping into grassland Sponsored By Joules

The Brand Offering Something for Everyone in the Great Outdoors

A new wave of consumers is heading outside and turning to Joules for footwear that can take them through the elements.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad