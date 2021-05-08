Emily Ratajkowski Masters Mom Style In The North Face Pink Puffer Jacket & Classic Reebok Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski shared the perfect spring transitional look while on a Saturday stroll with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their newborn son Sylvester in New York City.

The Inamorata founder wore The North Face Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket in the Mesa Rose colorway. This pink-hued puffer jacket comes straight from the legacy outerwear brand’s archive and features a water-repellent design with velcro cuffs, a removable hood and its signature logo patch on the chest. It retails for $279 and is available for purchase on sneakersnstuff.com.

She layered a khaki-colored T-shirt underneath. The model teamed this combination with a pair of navy pinstripe jeans. To accessorize the weekend ensemble, Ratajkowski selected a pair of gold hoop earrings, tortoiseshell cat-eye frame sunglasses and a “Jack’s Wife Freda” merch cap from the iconic SoHo restaurant.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard take out son Sylvester Apollo Bear for brunch in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the entrepreneur completed the laidback outfit with a pair of Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers in the Chalk/Glen Green/Paper White/Excellent Red colorway. These low-top shoes feature soft leather uppers with EVA midsoles, padded foam sockliners, terry lining along the top of the tongue and heel tab, finished with the brand’s signature logo accents. They retail for $70 and are available for purchase on reebok.com.

Here’s a closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Reebok sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Retro-inspired sneakers are one of the dominating casual footwear trends for 2021. They pay homage to athletic styles throughout the ’70s and ’80s. Brands from Nike to New Balance and Converse have reissued vintage models to embrace this footwear moment.

The Reebok Club C 85 sneakers have become a fixture in Ratakjowski’s everyday wardrobe. On May 7, she was spotted wearing these classic shoes and styled them with a cream bodysuit and coordinating statement jeans from Reformation. Some of her other go-to white sneaker choices include the New Balance 574, Superga Cotu and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

