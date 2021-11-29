Emily Ratajkowski Brings Sleek Style to the UK in Puffed Coat, Furry Hat and Reptilian Boots for ‘My Body’ Book Tour

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emily Ratajkowski bundled up in a trendy outfit yesterday while on tour in the UK for her new book, “My Body.”

The model struck a pose in London, sharing a photo dump where she wore a padded black coat. The style featured lapels with a puffed texture similar to puffer jackets, a trend that’s overtaken categories like handbags, shoes and more this year.

Ratajkowski’s coat, cinched with a thin matching belt, was paired with a black top, leggings and gold earrings. The star’s outfit was complete with a furry brown bucket hat — another top winter trend — by Emma Brewin, making it instantly cozy.

For footwear, the “Gone Girl” actress slipped on a pair of brown reptilian boots. The style featured a knee-high silhouette and allover snake embossments, as well as sharp pointed toes. They also included dark heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height. Ratajkowski’s boots added an instantly slick element to her outfit, giving it an edgy twist.

Reptilian boots have been a longtime fall and winter trend, often from heeled and pointed-toe styles. Taller embossed pairs like Ratajkowski’s have been a popular choice, particularly Paris Texas styles worn by Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi and Jaime Xie in recent weeks. This isn’t the first occasion Ratajkowski’s worn daring heeled boots on her “My Body” tour; the star previously donned a pair of black Paris Texas boots this month for a signing in New York City, as well.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress often wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman. She previously founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017, which has since grown into Inamorata Woman with categories like apparel, swimsuits and more. Aside from launching her own label, the new mom has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Jason Wu, DKNY and The Kooples over the years.

