Emily Ratajkowski Is Ready for Fall in Mom Jeans, Cropped Cardigan and ’70s-Inspired Track Shoes

Emily Ratajkowski mastered the fall transition look.

The model hit the streets of New York City on Wednesday fully ready for the autumn weather that’s right around the corner. She wore high-waisted straight-leg mom jeans with a white cropped cardigan. She topped off her effortless look with trendy cat-eye sunglasses and simple jewelry.

Emily Ratajkowski in NYC. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

EmRata’s footwear for the look included a pair of white sneakers, one of the model’s favored styles. The Ballet Runner sneakers from Loewe retail for $590 and are inspired by ’70s track shoes. The casual footwear features white and beige material and a gum sole.

CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Ratajkowski’s extensive list of shoes includes light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from brands like Adidas, Nike or Veja. When she decides to brighten up her look with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved black Keds skate shoes or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. When it comes to her own design, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and her newest category, heels. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the new mom has starred in campaigns for The Kooples, Jason Wu and DKNY among others.

