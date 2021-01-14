Emily Ratajkowski Proves the Power of a Statement Boot in Classic Leggings & a Cozy Coat

Emily Ratajkowski’s latest look proves that to make an outfit complete, you need a powerful shoe.

The model, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, stepped out in New York this afternoon, running errands across the city in a comfy-chic ensemble. Layering a black sweatshirt and classic leggings over her growing baby bump, she kept warm in a fuzzy ankle-length coat; the tri-tone design also hid a bold cheetah print lining as well. Her outfit then included her signature cat-eye shades and a celeb-favorited Evolvetogether face mask.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out and about in New York, Jan. 14. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s bold boots. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

While her coat added a hit of texture to her darker attire, it was EmRata’s choice of footwear that really stole the show. The bold boots featured a split design across the uppers, dividing between a brown snakeskin panel and a contrasting black leather slouch shaft. Set atop a trending square-toe front, the design comes from Jimmy Choo and boasts an almost 3.5-inch tapered heel to round out the silhouette.

While they typically retailed for $1,090, you can now shop the “We Are Your Friends” star’s two-tone Maybn boots on sale for $625 at Selfridges.

Jimmy Choo Maybn two-tone boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Selfridges

Beyond her bold boots, Ratajkowski owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

